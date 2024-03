Prior was -0.1% m/m

Prices -1.7% y/y vs -2.9% prior

Raw materials prices +2.1% m/m vs +1.2% prior

Raw materials prices -4.7% y/y vs -6.4% prior

Some pressures are building in the Canadian pricing pipeline. This is the first monthly gain after four months of declines and was led by energy. Prices of energy and petroleum products rose 5.2% in February.

Outside of energy and chemicals, pressure was mostly to the downside with feed prices lower and metals down.