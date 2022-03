Prior was +16.9%

Month-over-month reading +6.0% vs +3.0% prior

Raw materials price index +29.8% vs +30.5% expected

Month-over-month raw materials price index +3.1% vs +6.5% prior

These are a touch below the consensus but still way above what's consistent with 2-3% inflation. I believe the BOC will hike by 50 bps in April.