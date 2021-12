Ivey PMI for October 2021

The Ivey PMI index for November comes in at 61.2 vs 60.2 estimate. The previous month was at 59.3.

Employment 54.5 versus 62.0 last month

inventories 55.0 versus 55.0 last month

supplier deliveries 29.6 versus 27.5 last month

price index 75.0 versus 84.6 last month

