Prior was 248.6K

There are some anecdotal reports of a pickup in real estate interest in Canada since the turn of the year. Inventory remains tight in the single-family space and Canadian immigration is high. Desjardins is out with a report this year that Canada needs to boost the pace of annual starts by 100K/year to match demand from immigration; don't hold your breath.

In any case, CAD is at the lows of the day following this report (though not because of it) and that's a reflection of apprehension about the incoming US retail sales data.