Nationally, average weekly earnings increased faster in the goods-producing sector (+6.1% to $1,437) than in the services-producing sector (+3.0% to $1,102) on a year-over-year basis. The largest growth in the goods-producing sector was in manufacturing (+6.9% to $1,273), while professional, scientific and technical services (+10.8% to $1,657) had the largest earnings increase in the services-producing sector.

The report also has data on job vacancies that shows they increased 3.2% in June with more than a million vacant positions nationally.

Overall, payroll employment rose by 114.6K in June.