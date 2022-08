Prior was +2.3%

Details

Non-residential -10.7% vs +7.0% m/m prior

Residential +3.1% vs -0.1% m/m prior

Single family -0.6% vs +7.0% prior

Multi-family +6.5% vs -5.9% prior

I have some deep concerns about the Canadian real estate market but construction is continuing at a decent clip. That said, it's a lagging indicator.