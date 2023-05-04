Canada trade balance
  • Prior was +0.42B (revised to -0.49B)
  • Exports $63.56B vs $64.00B prior
  • Imports $62.59B vs $64.48B prior
  • Energy exports decreased 5.9%
  • Exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts rose 30.8% in March
  • Surplus with the US +11.8B vs +8.3B prior

The trade surplus is a bit better but that's overshadowed by a larger negative revision to the prior. Overall these are close enough to the consensus not to be meaningful for the loonie . What's worrisome is the overall slide in trade, which is often a precursor to a slowdown.

Given where oil prices are, expect to see growing Canadian trade deficits in the months ahead.