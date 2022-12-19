Canada PPI
  • Prior was +2.4%
  • Producer prices y/y +9.7% vs +10.1% prior
  • Raw materials price index -0.8% vs -1.3% expected
  • Prior raw materials price index +1.3%
  • Prior y/y +9.0%

In Feb or March, the y/y numbers on these metrics are going to begin to turn negative and that's going to be an interesting time for central banks. This month, a 2.7% decline in energy prices led the decrease while softwood lumber also contributed and was down 11.3% y/y.

Adding to upward pressure were nickel, copper and aluminum.