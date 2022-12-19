Prior was +2.4%

Producer prices y/y +9.7% vs +10.1% prior

Raw materials price index -0.8% vs -1.3% expected

Prior raw materials price index +1.3%

Prior y/y +9.0%

In Feb or March, the y/y numbers on these metrics are going to begin to turn negative and that's going to be an interesting time for central banks. This month, a 2.7% decline in energy prices led the decrease while softwood lumber also contributed and was down 11.3% y/y.

Adding to upward pressure were nickel, copper and aluminum.