- Prior was +2.4%
- Producer prices y/y +9.7% vs +10.1% prior
- Raw materials price index -0.8% vs -1.3% expected
- Prior raw materials price index +1.3%
- Prior y/y +9.0%
In Feb or March, the y/y numbers on these metrics are going to begin to turn negative and that's going to be an interesting time for central banks. This month, a 2.7% decline in energy prices led the decrease while softwood lumber also contributed and was down 11.3% y/y.
Adding to upward pressure were nickel, copper and aluminum.