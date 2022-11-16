Prior was 6.9%

CPI m/m +0.7% vs +0.7% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.1%

Gasoline prices +17.8% vs +13.2% y/y in prior

Gasoline prices +9.2% m/m vs -7.4% prior

Food +10.3% vs +10.8% y/y prior

Full report

Core measures:

BOC core 5.8% vs 6.0% prior

BOC core m/m +0.4% vs +0.4% prior

Median 4.8% vs 4.7% prior

Trim 5.3% vs 5.2% prior

Common 6.2% vs 6.0% expected (6.0% prior)

This is a mixed bag but the core numbers are mostly higher and that's the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term signal for the Bank of Canada. For now, the BOC will be patient in letting some of the hikes pass through but the market is still pricing in a 34% chance of 50 bps rather than 25 on Dec 7.

One of the biggest tailwinds in this survey is the mortgage-cost index, which rose 11.4% y/y, which is the highest since Feb 1991. That highlights how the Bank of Canada is boosting costs for Canadians as it tries to dampen them.