  • Prior 7.0%
  • CPI MoM 0.1% vs. 0.0% expected
  • CPI year on year rose 6.9%. This was the 3rd consecutive monthly decline in the headline inflation. Gasoline prices are mostly responsible for the deceleration. Higher food prices offset the declines
  • gasoline prices drop -7.4% in September. That followed a -9.6% decline in August (3rd consecutive month over month decline for gasoline). Year-over-year gasoline prices rose 13.2% down from 22.1% in August

Core measures

  • core CPI year on year 6.0% vs. 5.8% last month
  • core CPI month-to-month 0.4% vs. a 0.0% last month
  • median CPI 4.7% vs. 4.7 last month (revised from 4.8%
  • trimmed CPI 5.2% vs. 5.2% last month
  • common CPI 610% vs. 6.0% last month

