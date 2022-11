Prior was 2.69B (revised to 2.65B)

Net investment outflow of $12.9B

This is a low-key data point and reflected a considerably lower goods surplus and higher investment income deficit. The goods surplus fell on a slower global economy and declines in commodity prices, especially oil. USD/CAD is rising at the moment on broad USD strength and trading up 74 pips to 1.3451 on the day.