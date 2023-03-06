PM Justin Trudeau responding to China interference allegations:

"I will be appointing an independent special rapporteur, who will have a wide mandate and make expert recommendations on combating interference and strengthening our democracy."

"All political leaders agree that the election outcomes in 2019 and in 2021 were not impacted by foreign interference. But even if it didn't change the results of any of our elections, any interference attempt by any foreign actor is troubling and serious."

Relations between Canada and China have been under strain and this doesn't look like stopping any time soon.