The Bank of Japan decision turned the page on 17 years of flat or easier policy but they still managed to it in a way that the market took as dovish. USD/JPY is up 10 pips to 150.45, though it's 25 pips from the highs.

But it will be the US and Canadian dollar in focus at the bottom of the hour with the latest data on US housing starts and Canadian CPI. Starts are expected at 1.495m with Canadian inflation forecast at 3.1% y/y.