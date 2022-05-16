Sales -25.7% y/y in April

Sales -12.6% m/m in April

Prices -0.6% m/n

Prices +23.8% y/y

2.2 months of inventory

“Following a record-breaking couple of years, housing markets in many parts of Canada have cooled off pretty sharply over the last two months, in line with a jump in interest rates and buyer fatigue,” said Jill Oudil, Chair of CREA.

The air is coming out of the Canadian housing market at the moment. There's a good chance of a hard landing with the national average home price was a little over C$746,000. Locally, homes that used to sell in days are taking weeks.