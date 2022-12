Prior was +1.14B

Exports 67.04B vs 66.37B prior

Imports 65.82B vs 65.23B prior

Canada's trade surplus is highly dependent on commodity prices, which have come down over the past six months. Still, Canada is sporting a trade surplus and that's a tailwind for the loonie. The rule of thumb is that a surplus on rising exports and imports is a sign of a solid economy and that's the case here, though the growth in imports/exports is small.