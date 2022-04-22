The US dollar is strong once again today and commodity currencies along with GBP continue to retreat. S&P 500 futures are down only marginally but that's not a good signal.

The Canadian dollar will be in focus at the bottom of the hour with retail sales and producer prices due. There's suddenly talk of a 75 bps BOC hike next month.

The US calendar is light. Tomorrow the Fed blackout starts so we may see some chatter ahead of that. The main event to watch is the release of the flash S&P Global US PMIs (formerly the Markit PMIs). Those are due at 9:45 am ET (13:45 GMT).