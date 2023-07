The US economic calendar is bare today but there are two notable releases from the Great White North at the bottom of the hour. The new housing price index is coupled with an important report on May retail sales and the advance June data.

The May retail sales consensus is +0.5% m/m and +0.3% ex autos but the June number is likely to be the market mover. There's no consensus and a slowdown may hint at the bite from higher interest rates.