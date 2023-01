Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

This comes as Europe has to balance out the strong rebound in Wall Street yesterday alongside some softness today. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% with Nasdaq futures down 0.6% currently. The more cautious look is keeping the dollar and yen just a touch higher in the major currencies space, but the moves aren't anything to shout about.