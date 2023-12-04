It's only three weeks until Christmas but we're not quite in the holiday mood yet in markets. Instead, the next two weeks are going to be a crucial period still as we have one last round of major central bank monetary policy decisions to go through.

Let's get straight to the agenda to see what we're dealing with.

5 December - Reserve Bank of Australia

6 December - Bank of Canada

13 December - US Federal Reserve

14 December - Swiss National Bank

14 December - Bank of England

14 December - European Central Bank

19 December - Bank of Japan

And in between this week to next week, we'll also have the US non-farm payrolls and US CPI data as well. That will make for a rather important period for markets over the next week or so before we round everything off in December trading.