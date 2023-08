Prior +11.3%

New yuan loans ¥345.9 billion vs ¥800.0 billion expected

Prior ¥3.05 trillion

The slowdown in broad money growth in China continues with new yuan loans also dipping after the huge surge at the end of Q2. Beijing has a tough task in trying to balance out tighter credit conditions, providing more stimulus while at the same time fending off financial risks i.e. deleveraging efforts.