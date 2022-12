more to come

Industrial Production +2.2% y/y, a miss

expected 3.6%, prior was 5.0%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +5.3% y/y, a miss

expected 5.6%, prior was 5.8%

Retail Sales -5.9% y/y, a huge miss

expected -3.6%, prior was -0.5%

Unemployment rate 5.7%

expected 5.6%, prior 5.5%

As I said in the preview to this data:

Poor Chinese data will be discounted quickly given the moves towards reopening we've recently had are expected to boost economic growth in the months ahead.