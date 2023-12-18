To enhance macroeconomic policy coordination and cooperation on economic, financial issues

Necessary to address international debt agenda properly to support recovery and sustainable development

Will continue to make efforts to synergise the Belt and Road initiative and Eurasian economic union

It is perhaps a symbolic message to wrap up the year that both Russia and China are meeting to solidify their partnership status to the rest of the world. Russia's prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, will also be visiting China this week and will be meeting with Xi Jinping.