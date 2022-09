China inflation data for August 2022.

CPI 2.5% y/y

expected 2.8%, prior 2.4%

for the m/m -0.1% (expected 0.2%, prior 0.5%)

PPI 2.3% y/y

expected 3.1%, prior 4.2%

for the m/m -1.2%

The consumer price inflation rate in China poses no hindrance to the central bank pumping in more monetary stimulus ahead. 2.5% y/y is well within target.