Prior +10.7%

New yuan loans ¥1.36 trillion vs ¥1.20 trillion expected

Prior ¥345.9 billion

The data set here is released much earlier than its usual timing as it seems like Chinese authorities want to keep pushing out the good news to bolster the yuan currency. New loans are a decent beat and a strong number once again, after retreating in July. Meanwhile, broad money growth remains considerably stable as Beijing continues to balance out tighter credit conditions, providing more stimulus while at the same time fending off financial risks i.e. deleveraging efforts.