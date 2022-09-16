Activity data from China for August 2022.
A series of beats with the 3 major headlines all beating central median estimates.
Surveyed Jobless Rate 5.3% is also a beat
- expected 5.4%, prior 5.4%
More:
Retail Sales YTD +0.5%y/y
- expected +0.2%, prior -0.2%
Industrial Production YTD +3.6% y/y
- expected est 3.6%, prior 3.5%
The official data is showing stronger than expected. In the short term the official data is what we have to go on. More independent sources will dispute the numbers.