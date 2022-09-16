Activity data from China for August 2022.

A series of beats with the 3 major headlines all beating central median estimates.

Surveyed Jobless Rate 5.3% is also a beat

expected 5.4%, prior 5.4%

more to come

More:

Retail Sales YTD +0.5%y/y

expected +0.2%, prior -0.2%

Industrial Production YTD +3.6% y/y

expected est 3.6%, prior 3.5%

The official data is showing stronger than expected. In the short term the official data is what we have to go on. More independent sources will dispute the numbers.