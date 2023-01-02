China Beige Book International (CBBI) adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"

its a quarterly report

using quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy

--

The firm's latest China Beige Book shows that China's manufacturing, services, and real estate sectors all experienced significant declines in Q4 2022, citing Covid-19 disruptions.

CBBI says that its indexes tracking earnings, sales, and employment at manufacturing and service companies declined in Q4 2022 compared to the prior quarter and a year earlier

Metrics for the real estate market, such as sales and prices, fell almost to record lows

CBBI said China's GDP probably decreased in real terms in Q4 y/y and was up only 2% for 2022 as a whole.

CBBI comment:

“With the ongoing Covid tidal wave, investment sliding to a 10-quarter low, and new orders continuing to get battered, a meaningful first-quarter recovery is increasingly unrealistic”