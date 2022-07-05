China Caixin / Markit Services PMI for June surges to 54.5
- expected 47.3
- prior 41.4
Composite 55.3
- prior 42.2
These are the final PMIs from China for June. Earlier:
- China June PMIs solid, but "Soft market demand is still the main problem ... " (NBS)
- China June Manufacturing PMI 50.2 (expected 50.5) Non-manufacturing 54.7 (expected 52.5)
- China Manufacturing PMI for June: 51.7 (expected 50.1). Private survey Caixin / Markit PMI
--
Comparing the two surveys (official vs. Markit):
- The Official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises.
- Caixin indicator features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms
