China Caixin / Markit Services PMI for June surges to 54.5

expected 47.3

prior 41.4

Composite 55.3

prior 42.2

These are the final PMIs from China for June. Earlier:

--

Comparing the two surveys (official vs. Markit):

The Official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises.

Caixin indicator features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms

