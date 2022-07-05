China Caixin / Markit Services PMI for June surges to 54.5

  • expected 47.3
  • prior 41.4

Composite 55.3

  • prior 42.2

These are the final PMIs from China for June. Earlier:

Comparing the two surveys (official vs. Markit):

  • The Official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises.
  • Caixin indicator features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms

