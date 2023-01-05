I posted the official Chinese PMIs over the weekend:

And the Caixin manufacturing PMI earlier this week:

China's COVID-19 surge is weighing on China's economy. Services improved but remained in contraction.

Services PMI for December 48.0 (vs. prior 46.7)

  • Composite PMI is 48.3 (prior 47.0)

From the report on the services PMI (in brief):

  • Both supply and demand shrank in the sector
  • Employment in the sector continued to deteriorate in December.
  • Prices remained stable.
  • Optimism improved significantly. Service providers expressed strong confidence in an economic recovery following the easing of Covid containment measures. The gauge for expectations for future activity rose nearly 4 points month-on-month, logging the joint highest reading since May 2021.

Those last two bullet points are cause for some optimism.

caixin services PMI December 2022