China Caixin/S&P Global Services PMI for March 2024 comes in at 52.7

expected 52.7, prior 52.5

Composite 52.7

prior 52.5

Earlier re Chinese PMIs for March. Over the weekend we had the first lot of PMIs from China, with some better news:

And then on Monday the Caixin manufacturing PMI:

---

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.