Reuters report; The cost of insuring exposure to China's sovereign debt rose to the highest level since January 2017 on Tuesday, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed.



China's five-year credit defaults swaps added 5 basis points (bps) from Monday's close to hit 112 bps, the data showed. China CDS started the year at 40 bps.



With the exception of its deeply indebted property sector, which has also been the target of a policy crackdown, China's external debt levels are contained.

