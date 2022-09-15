China's Communist Party congress begins on a month, on October 16.

Via Reuters:

President Xi Jinping is poised to break with precedent and secure a third leadership term

While top government officials remain in posts until the annual parliament meeting, usually in March, expected the party conclave will offer clues on who is in line for top posts and identify who succeeds Premier Li Keqiang, who steps down in March after two terms as premier, a position tasked with managing the world's No.2 economy.

Li is widely perceived to have seen his role diminished under Xi but has nonetheless been a source of comfort to investors who view him as a moderate voice amid Xi's shift towards state-driven economic management.

China's next economic team, by contrast, may be dominated by domestically groomed Xi loyalists who lack the international savvy, academic polish and independent-mindedness of the current team, policy insiders and analysts say.

Given China's economic mismanagement can the new guys really do much worse?