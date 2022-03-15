More lock downs coming, count on it
- 3,507 new local confirmed cases
- 1,768 local asymptomatic cases
A new record number since early in 2020.
Earlier:
A city near Beijing, China, has been locked down in response to rising COVID-19 cases
This lockdown adding to ones already in place. Shenzen and Shanghai areas notably.
The acceleration in cases and the sever response that will surely come (China maintains a 'zero' policy) will be a weight on China's economy and will reverberate through the global economy via supply chain disruption.