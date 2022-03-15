More lock downs coming, count on it

3,507 new local confirmed cases

1,768 local asymptomatic cases

A new record number since early in 2020.

Earlier:

This lockdown adding to ones already in place. Shenzen and Shanghai areas notably.

The acceleration in cases and the sever response that will surely come (China maintains a 'zero' policy) will be a weight on China's economy and will reverberate through the global economy via supply chain disruption.