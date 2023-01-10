A Bloomberg (gated) report late Monday citing unnamed people familiar with the situation.

Says

Chinese officials are considering setting a record quota for special local government bonds this year

and expanding the budget deficit

This is part of further fiscal support for the recovering economy.

Authorities are considering raising the previous record of 3.75 trillion yuan for special local government bond quota

Also, a deficit target around 3% of GDP is being considered, higher than 2022's 2.8%.

2020's was 3.6%

The total number of fresh bond sales that may be sold each year is constrained by the yearly quota.

Last year the actual issue of special bonds surpassed the initial quota. Local governments were permitted to use some of the unused quota from prior years.

