Tentative steps being taken in China's largest city. Weeeknd media reports (here is one, for example, here is another, a state media source in China putting a very positive sping on developments):
- (AFP) – Shanghai announced a gradual reopening from Monday of businesses, though it remains unclear when the millions of people still locked down in China's economic capital will finally be allowed out of their homes.
- (China's state-run Global Times) Shanghai is set to restart business and services activities in phases from Monday,
Even the Global Times admit
- "A full recovery will take another two or three months, as the city will still be strict about pandemic control and prevention"
Anyway, a small step in the reopening direction.