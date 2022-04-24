Tian Wei of Beijing's Municipal Party Committee told a press briefing over the weekend that "The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high, and the situation is grim,"

This amidst the number of cases rising in the capital. Given China's 'zero' policy lockdown are likely not too far behind. Reports are already coming in of empty shelves at stores.

In Beijing's eastern district of Chaoyang, population around 3.45mn people, testing will be expanded. Everyone living or working in the area must take three COVID-19 tests this week. The district also announced it that it had indefinitely banned extracurricular in-person classes or sports activities.