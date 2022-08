Xinjiang is a region in northwest China. Authorities have divided Xinjiang into

45 high-risk areas

34 medium-risk areas

9 low-risk areas

Quarantine measures have been set in place according to these different levels.

The city of Urumqi (Wulumuqi in the Chinese language) has had areas fully locked down.

Ürümqi is the second-largest city in China's northwestern interior after Xi'an