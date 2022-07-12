107 new confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China

69 new local COVID cases on the mainland

The numbers are up, but really, talk about a drop in the ocean.

The only reason such minute numbers are of any interest is China's ongoing zero policy that threatens a lockdown response if someone sneezes. Fears are mounting for Shanghai, China's largest city and an economic powerhouse. A tick up in cases there has residents worried about being locked up again.