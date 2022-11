Reports out of China from the weekend on new lockdowns and other restrictions sent a wobble through 'risk' on Monday and bids into the USD.

In addition to the numbers in the headline above, Shijiazhuang, a city of around 11 mn outside Beijing, has forbidden residents in areas deemed high risk for Covid-19 from leaving their homes. Everyone else is advised to stay at home "in principle".

So far in the session here the USD is a little lower. EUR/USD for example: