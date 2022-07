China's National Health Commission reported 580 local cases on Saturday (prior day was 450)

the highest since May 23

new cases in the southern Guangxi autonomous region 244 from 40 the day before

in northwestern Gansu rose to 158 from 113

In Shanghai, authorities say the situation in the city remains 'relatively severe.'

Something to keep an eye on in the week ahead. China's policy of imposing severe restrictions remains in place and is an economic threat markets continue to be wary of.