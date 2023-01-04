A resurgence in subway use is being reported by almost a dozen significant Chinese cities, suggesting that the "exit wave" of Covid infections may have crested in several urban areas.
Among the 11 cities reporting so are:
- Shanghai,
- Guangzhou,
- Shenzhen,
- and Nanjing
All say they are seeing a rebound in trips over the last week.
Beijing, Zhengzhou and Chongqing, and some others, have already reported increased subway usage and traffic congestion from a trough reached around mid-December.
Info via Bloomberg (gated).
This is a positive for China trades (stockmarkets for example) and China-proxy trades (AUD for example).