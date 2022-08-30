Covid lockdowns have been foisted on neighbourhoods in key port cities such as Shenzhen and Dalian.

Mass testing has been implemented at Tianjin and other important export/import gateways.

While in the past it was entire cities being locked down this time there is a more localised response. At the margin this will not do as much damage to the Chinese economy (and the globe's) but it won't do it any good.

---

A persistent narrative has been that once President Xi locks in his next term as supreme leader in the country the 'zero COVID' policy will become more relaxed. We'll soon find out, Xi will be re-elected mid-October:

