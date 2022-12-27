I posted yesterday on :

The other leg of this, allowing Chinese people to travel overseas, was not addressed by the announcement.

However, the latest from Chinese state media is that:

  • Chinese citizens' applications for ordinary passports for tourism and visits abroad from January 8, 2023, said the China's National Immigration Administration has said it'll resume processing Chinese citizens' applications for ordinary passports for tourism and visits abroad from January 8, 2023

As China gradually reopens oil and China-proxy trades (AUD for example) will see tailwinds.

Oil update:

oil chart 28 December 2022