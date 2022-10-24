Bloomberg with the report on continued COVID-related restrictions in China. This is in Guangzhou, the southern Chinese manufacturing hub that’s home to about 19 million people:

All primary and middle schools in Haizhu district, where about 10% of the city’s total population lives, will halt in-person lessons from Monday.

The restrictions come more than a week after Huadu district shut entertainment venues and schools and, while a small number of neighborhoods were allowed to ease curbs on Sunday, most of the area remains subject to control measures.

Guangzhou reported 69 new infections for Sunday.

Bloomberg link for more is here (gated)

The report adds this:

a gradual relaxation of Covid Zero expected to start in the second quarter of 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts ... wrote in a report

---

Chinese stocks have taken a beating today: