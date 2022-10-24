Bloomberg with the report on continued COVID-related restrictions in China. This is in Guangzhou, the southern Chinese manufacturing hub that’s home to about 19 million people:
- All primary and middle schools in Haizhu district, where about 10% of the city’s total population lives, will halt in-person lessons from Monday.
- The restrictions come more than a week after Huadu district shut entertainment venues and schools and, while a small number of neighborhoods were allowed to ease curbs on Sunday, most of the area remains subject to control measures.
- Guangzhou reported 69 new infections for Sunday.
Bloomberg link for more is here (gated)
The report adds this:
- a gradual relaxation of Covid Zero expected to start in the second quarter of 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts ... wrote in a report
---
Chinese stocks have taken a beating today: