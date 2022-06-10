China  inflation  figures for May 2022

China CPI 2.1% y/y

  • expected 2.2% y/y, prior 2.1%

  • -0.2% m/m (expected -0.3%, prior +0.4%)

PPI 6.4% y/y

  • expected 6.4% y/y, prior 8.0%

  • +0.1% m/m

US CPI data is due later on Friday. There is MUCH more focus on this than the China figures:

