Inflation data from China.

China December CPI 1.8% y/y

  • expected 1.8%, prior 1.6%
  • for the m/m 0.0%

PPI -0.7% y/y

  • expected -0.1%, prior -1.3%
  • for the m/m, -0.5%

Very tame CPI - this is no impediment to the People's Bank of China easing policy further. With all the premises coming from Chi9nese authorities on further support for the economy more from the PBOC does seem likely.

