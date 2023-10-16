Q3 GDP seen at 4.4% year-on-year, down from 6.3% in Q2

Q3 GDP forecast at 1.0% q/q

China economy to grow 5.0% in 2023 (similar to September poll, in July it was 5.5%)

All in all, it points to a gradually softer outlook towards the Chinese economy as domestic demand conditions continue to falter. But the 5.0% growth forecast for the year at least still matches up with Beijing's own target, as the government continues to try and bolster support for the economy amid the desecration of the property sector.