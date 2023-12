This will be the first in-person summit between China and EU leaders since 2019. We will see Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen and Josep Borrell representing the EU while China will be represented by Xi Jinping and Li Qiang.

The summit is expected to last for two days with the EU stating that they want to discuss "the state of EU-China relations and international issues, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East".