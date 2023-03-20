Bloomberg (gated, but this link to the news seems to be accessible) carries the news that the world’s most indebted property developer has reached an agreement with a group of major creditors for a plan to restructure its offshore debt.

an ad hoc group of offshore bondholders has expressed support for China Evergrande Group’s plan

restructuring support agreement was being drafted

includes a debt-to-equity swap option

amortisation arrangement in a debt extension

The report cites unnamed "people familiar with the matter".

---

As a refresher,

China Evergrande Group is one of the largest property developers in China

It has more than 1,300 real estate projects spread across more than 280 cities

Its debt burden topped USD$300bn

In September 2021 Evergrande started missing payments on its bond obligations

This worsened in October 2021 and in the months following

Not only did the contagion spread to other property sector firms Evergrande's shares collapsed, spreading panic in Chinese, and global, financial markets

As the crisis stabilised China's government pumped in stimulus and support measures for the property sector. The benefits of this are slowly coming to fruition, which will benefit China's economy more widely. The property sector is a key part of the domestic economy.