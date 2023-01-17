- Trade, domestic consumption in China will return to normal in 2023
- China's economy will see improvement and hit normal growth rate this year
- Financial risks have appeared recently due to factors such as loose regulation
- Working to stabilise property sector, reduce financial risks
Some trivial remarks there and the narrative fits with the ongoing pledge by China to support the economy through the re-opening phase for now. In any case, Xi probably has some bigger issues to sort out as the one here.