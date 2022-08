China's petulance over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan continues. Another trade sanction directed against the nation of Taiwan.

Exports of natural sands to the country will be halted from today. Silica Sand is used to make silicon, used for chips (d'uh). There are alternative suppliers of course, but this may well be a hiccup for semiconductor supply.

Yesterday China slapped a ban on thousands of Taiwanese food imports

fruit and vegetables, cookies, baby food and more